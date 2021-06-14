No lapses in revenue department’s order allowing tree felling, says Kerala minister K Rajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister K Rajan on Sunday said there were no lapses from the side of the department in issuing an order allowing tree felling from revenue land as per the request of farmers. But the order was misinterpreted by a section of officials to facilitate widespread tree felling in the state.

The detailed investigation ordered by the state government would bring all accused who had helped illegal tree felling to book, he said.

“The revenue department had issued the order as there was a lack of clarity with regard to the felling of trees. But the order issued for the farmers was misinterpreted by a section and those who were behind the illegal act would be brought to light by the investigation. There are no differences of opinion between forest and revenue departments on this issue,” he told the media. There would be more clarity on these matters when the first phase of investigation is over, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have named the officials of the Crime Branch to be part of the joint investigation team announced by the state government which would probe the illegal tree felling issue. The joint investigation team comprising Crime Branch, Vigilance and Forest department officials would be headed by Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith and Crime Branch IG G Sparjan Kumar will supervise the day-to-day investigation.

The investigation would be carried out by dividing the areas into three zones. The investigation in each district which comes under the three zones would be carried out separately and FIRs registered based on the findings in each district. The Crime Branch SPs in Thrissur, Malappuram and Kottyam are also part of the investigation team.

The list was handed over to the chief secretary. The vigilance officials in the investigation team are likely to be named on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced on Saturday that a high-level team would be formed to investigate the Muttil illegal tree felling case.