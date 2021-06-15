STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bid goodbye to breathing discomfort, thanks to this air-concentrator mask

Samrat Ghosh with the prototype of the air-concentrator mask

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weeks after the students and teachers of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram, started doing research on fighting black fungus, a faculty from the premier institute in Mohali has come up with an innovation to address the issue of discomfort in breathing through face masks. 

Samrat Ghosh, the assistant professor from IISER Mohali in Punjab, designed an air-concentrator mask prototype which is simple, affordable, compact and capable of working long hours. It has to be worn over the second mask. The 53-year-old is a native of New Delhi and is the assistant professor in the department of chemical sciences.

He said the air-flow inside the transparent mask generates a flux of air within which is likely to give some relief to those experiencing difficulty in natural breathing through the double mask. Due to its unique shape, the mask also narrows the openings on both sides of the nose which is usually the problem with ordinary masks. Constriction of these passages alongside the nose also helps those wearing glasses as fogging of glasses is reduced, he said.

The idea of designing such a mask was mooted during his week-long stay with his 83-year-old father who was admitted to a Covid isolation ward at New Delhi. He saw that most patients were finding it difficult to put the mask on their face as recommended by doctors due to problems in breathing through the mask. 

“The airflow inside this transparent mask is generated by a small air compressor running on 220 volts placed inside a small plastic container which pumps 5 litres of air per minute. “A small fan (optional) inside the transparent mask channels the air from the compressor towards the nose. Since the compressor runs on 220 volts, the unit needs to be plugged in an electric socket near the person. Just like a steam inhaler, this unit can be made to run as per the user’s need. The plastic box containing the air compressor has plastic holes to allow air to be sucked in. The holes have been covered with a surgical mask and a table salt-soaked cotton cloth for protection,” he said. 

Ravi Maruthachalam, assistant professor, School of Biology, IISER, Thiruvananthapuram said Ghosh’s innovation is needed at a time when we are wearing a mask for most of the day. The design facilitates easy breathing with less discomfort without compromising its intended use. I wish to see it in the market for our use.”

He also suggested wearing an anti-fogging swimming goggle for preventing exposure of eyes to heavy loads of airborne coronavirus and other harmful pathogens floating around in a Covid isolation ward. He said the goggles will help those navigating through crowded places or visiting hospitals for taking Covid vaccines or for some other purpose during the pandemic.

