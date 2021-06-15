STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre, Kerala govt looting people with fuel price hike: K Sudhakaran

Sudhakaran lamented that both the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LDF government in the state  are meting out injustice to the people.

Published: 15th June 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

UDF MPs stage a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan in protest against the fuel price hike. State Congress president-designate  K Sudhakaran inaugurated the protest | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan  defended the fuel price hike, Congress state president-designate K Sudhakaran, MP, on Monday said a fascist government which has been looting the people is ruling the country. He was speaking  after inaugurating the UDF MPs’ Raj Bhavan march against the fuel price  hike.

Sudhakaran lamented that both the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LDF government in the state  are meting out injustice to the people. “Both governments have turned a blind eye to the people’s woes. During the UPA  government’s tenure when the price of crude oil was $132 per barrel in the international market, the petrol price in the country was Rs 50. Now when the price of crude oil is  only $72, the petrol price has gone beyond Rs 100,” he said.

He also rejected Dharmendra Pradhan’s claim on Sunday that the fuel tax is being utilised for procuring vaccines to combat the Covid pandemic. The claim is found to be baseless if one compares the tax collected from the fuel price hike and the amount being used for buying Covid-19 vaccines, he added.
The Raj Bhavan march was the first official UDF programme after Sudhakaran was selected to head the Congress state unit.Eleven UDF MPs took part in it.  After the march, the UDF MPs visited Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and  apprised him of their strong protest against the fuel price hike.

TAGS
K Sudhakaran UDF fuel price price hike BJP Kerala
Comments

