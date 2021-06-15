Centre, Kerala govt looting people with fuel price hike: K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defended the fuel price hike, Congress state president-designate K Sudhakaran, MP, on Monday said a fascist government which has been looting the people is ruling the country. He was speaking after inaugurating the UDF MPs’ Raj Bhavan march against the fuel price hike.

Sudhakaran lamented that both the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LDF government in the state are meting out injustice to the people. “Both governments have turned a blind eye to the people’s woes. During the UPA government’s tenure when the price of crude oil was $132 per barrel in the international market, the petrol price in the country was Rs 50. Now when the price of crude oil is only $72, the petrol price has gone beyond Rs 100,” he said.

He also rejected Dharmendra Pradhan’s claim on Sunday that the fuel tax is being utilised for procuring vaccines to combat the Covid pandemic. The claim is found to be baseless if one compares the tax collected from the fuel price hike and the amount being used for buying Covid-19 vaccines, he added.

The Raj Bhavan march was the first official UDF programme after Sudhakaran was selected to head the Congress state unit.Eleven UDF MPs took part in it. After the march, the UDF MPs visited Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and apprised him of their strong protest against the fuel price hike.