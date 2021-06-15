Detailed medical test on those in custody: DHS order put on hold

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following widespread confusion and criticism over practical difficulties in its implementation, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) on Monday suspended its previous order calling on medical officers to subject those brought for medical examination by cops, to detailed medical screening. The fresh order said the circular insisting intense screening is kept in abeyance until further directions.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there were practical difficulties in conducting detailed medical tests on those in custody. Pinarayi said the recommendation to conduct medical tests on people brought from police custody has created some practical difficulties. He said the health and home departments would discuss the matter and find a way out.

The chief minister said that, as per the recommendation, the people brought for medical examination should be subjected to detailed medical tests to check whether they have sustained internal injuries. “But most of the hospitals do not have the facilities to do these tests. So they have to be taken to the district hospitals. In case the district hospitals do not have the facilities, they need to be shifted to a Medical College Hospital in that district or neighbouring district,” he said.

Since those taken into custody should be produced before the magistrate within 24 hours, the detailed medical check-up poses practical difficulties. Instead doctors can prescribe the tests for those who are in need and mention it on the documents that will then be produced before the magistrate, he said.The DHS had last week issued the circular to screen the people brought for medical test from police custody, based on the recommendations of Justice Narayana Kurup, who was inquiry commissioner in the custodial death of a 49-year-old Vagamon native.

He had recommended detailed medical screening of suspects brought for mandatory check-up by police. This was recommended to establish whether suspects had sustained any internal injuries resulting from police torture. Following this, the DHS directed medical officers to conduct tests such as renal profile, urine myoglobin, C-reactive protein and ultrasound scan of abdomen on those brought for medical examination by police. However the order pushed the health, police and prisons departments into a state of uncertainty as it was not sure how the medical tests would be conducted in a short-notice and who will foot the bills.

The police and prison officials had complained to the CM against implementing the recommendation following which it was decided to keep the DHS circular in abeyance. Tests such as renal profile, C-reactive protein and ultrasound scan of abdomen were suggested by Justice Narayana Kurup Commission. These tests are costly and are not available in all government hospitals.