Health dept gears up to deal with third Covid wave in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has prepared an action plan for dealing with the third wave of Covid. The plan focuses on vaccinating the maximum number of people and increasing health infrastructure with the support of private hospitals.

“We aim to vaccinate 2 to 2.5 lakh people everyday. We are also planning to start vaccination for people who are unable to register online,” Health Minister Veena George said on Monday. The plan involves increasing the bed capacity, ICUs and ventilators. The oxygen supply capacity will be increased to 60 tonnes per day.

The bed occupancy has come down now as the intensity of second wave has started waning. The meeting noted that only 47% of Covid beds have been occupied. Veena directed Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) to procure medicines, equipment and diagnostic and safety items.

“The infection has been spreading from one person in the house to other family members. Hence, family members should be vigilant. Those without facilities for home quarantine will be shifted to Covid care centres. As the death toll is increasing, awareness campaigns focusing on high-risk groups will be launched,” said the minister.