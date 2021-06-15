STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Cop recalls witch hunt by Muttil tree felling case accused

Anto Augustine and Josekutty Augustine were arrested in 2016 from a Kochi hotel houes before the launch of their much-hyped Mango phone.

Published: 15th June 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:13 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: They led a witch hunt against me. Threatened to end my career. I was subjected to a department-level probe. I had gone through sleepless nights and mental agony," recalled a police officer who had arrested Anto Augustine and Josekutty Augustine--the accused in Muttil tree felling case--in a financial fraud case five years ago. 

The brothers were arrested on February 29, 2016 from a hotel in Kochi hours before the launch of their much-hyped Mango phone. 

"They were arrested on a complaint of financial fraud filed by Bank of Baroda in Kalamessery police station. The complaint was that the Augustine brothers had taken a loan of more than Rs 11 crore from the bank after mortgaging a property. But the loan was not repaid and the said property was already mortgaged with another bank. Documents were forged for the purpose. There was a warrant issued against the brothers," the officer, who requested anonymity, told The New Indian Express. 

But after the arrest, the cop had a harrowing time. Besides threatening to end his service in the police department, the brothers also submitted a fake complaint to the police higher-ups. "The complaint was that I took a bribe from Samsung to destroy mPhone, which was touted as Kerala's response to the iPhone. The police intelligence wing initiated a probe against me. I had sleepless nights and went through mental trauma. I could withstand the money and political power of the Augustine brothers only because I am a cop," the officer said. 

The department-level probe did not find any merit in the complaint against the officer. Roji Augustine, another of the Augustine brothers, who is the key accused in Muttil tree felling was the chairman of mPhone Electronics and Technologies Private Limited. 

After coming to know that Augustine brothers are the key accused in the tree felling case, the police officer collected the number and rang up one of the divisional forest officers, against whom Roji Augustine had hurled a bribery charge and later retracted it. "I want to give him moral support. I know it's difficult to withstand the pressure of these influential people. I spoke to the DFO and expressed my solidarity with him." 

When TNIE contacted Anto Augustine, he replied that he had been admitted in the ICU after testing Covid positive and would get back later. 

