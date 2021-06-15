STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to lift statewide lockdown, region-specific curbs from June 17

The statewide uniform lockdown strategy will be replaced with region-specific restrictions from June 17, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The statewide uniform lockdown strategy will be replaced with region-specific restrictions from June 17, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. The details will be revealed shortly. The government is planning to impose area-wise restrictions in accordance with the infection rate there.

The high-level meeting that reviewed the complete lockdown in force in the state for the last 38 days unanimously decided that restrictions could be eased out as there is a fall in Covid cases and TPR. On Monday, the state reported 7,719 new cases as against 68,573 tests (TPR 11.26%). As many as 1,13,817 are under treatment. Pinarayi said the lockdown helped control the disease spread. Under the new strategy, local-self governments will be classified as per infection level.

Fourteen local bodies continue to have a TPR above 35%, he said. “At present, a majority get infected at home. Efforts will be taken to prevent this. Number of tests will be increased significantly. A campaign will be launched to create awareness on quarantine,” Pinarayi said. The government will finalise the new action plan and containment strategy on Tuesday. The CM said a majority of the dead had comorbidities. He asked people with ailments like diabetes to take extra care. He said the death rate did not rise sharply because of the excellence of the healthcare facilities.

CM calls for people’s help to prevent third wave

The CM called for people’s participation in preventing a third wave. “Lockdown alone won’t help. The higher transmission rate of Delta virus strain calls for the observance of Covid protocol even after the lockdown is lifted. The third wave will not occur naturally, but due to the lapses in observing the protocol,” the CM said. 

He asked people not to be afraid of exaggerated reports. Since kids are not vaccinated, infection rate among them may go up in the third wave. The government is arranging facilities to deal with this. It has prepared a triage protocol by classifying children into different age groups, treatment and discharge guidelines, he said.

As many as 1.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state until June 13. Around 91% of the people at old-age homes have been given the first dose while 14% got both doses. Among the tribal population, 75% aged above 45 have been given vaccine. Special vaccination campaign was conducted in 362 colonies. Direction has been given to organise vaccination camps in the remaining colonies, he said.

