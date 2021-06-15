M Swaraj approaches HC seeking to declare election of Tripunithura MLA null and void

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM leader and former Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to declare the election of Congress candidate K Babu from the constituency null and void. The petitioner alleged that K Babu canvassed votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa which was a violation of the election code of conduct.

On March 30, during an election campaign, K Babu and other congress leaders campaigned urging Hindu voters to defeat M Swaraj as he spoke against Lord Ayyappa.

The candidate said while campaigning that Swaraj is acting against the true Hindu faiths and rituals. He said in a speech that Lord Sabarimala Ayyappa has got married and you may have heard it. You should cast your vote for Lord Sabarimala Ayyappa. Swaraj is a Hindu by name only, and not by belief,” Swaraj said in his petition.

He alleged that Congress termed him as unfit to represent the Tripunithura Assembly constituency where a majority of voters are Hindus including Ayyappa devotees.

Swaraj further said the LDF candidate has no faith and belief in Lord Ayyappa. The campaign of the UDF candidate in the name of Lord Ayyappa has affected the result. Hence, the election of K Babu to the Kerala Legislative Assembly should be declared void, setting aside the election result declared on May 2. Swaraj also sought to declare him elected.