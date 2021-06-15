One-year-old’s torture: Mother, her partner remanded for two weeks

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Kuthuparamba Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday remanded the mother of the one-year-old girl who was subjected to torture and the woman’s partner for two weeks. Both Vittayath Ramya, 24, and her lover Puthenveettil Ratheesh, 39, of Palukachi near Kottiyur were arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by Sulochana, mother of Ramya, that the girl was beaten up by Ratheesh with a piece of firewood. The incident took place at the rented house at Chengom near Kanichar.

According to Kelakam police, it was Ramya who had informed Sulochana about the torture of the girl. As she heard about the sad plight of the girl, Sulochana reached the house and took the girl to Paravur Taluk Hospital, from where she was taken to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

On seeing the girl’s wounds, the taluk hospital authorities informed the police about the incident. After taking the statement of Sulochana, the police arrested both Ramya and Ratheesh. On Monday, the police produced them before the court at Kuthuparamba after a detailed interrogation. The girl is still undergoing treatment at MCH, Pariyaram. The hospital authorities said that her condition is stable.

Health Minister Veena George called the superintendent of the MCH and instructed him to ensure expert treatment for the girl. She also said the government would meet the girl’s treatment cost and take charge of her protection, if needed.