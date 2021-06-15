Sabarimala temple opened for Mithunam poojas

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here was opened for five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Mithunam. Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti opened the Sreekovilat 5 pm. The temple will be opened for morning poojas at 5.30 and closed at 10.30 am and in the afternoon, the temple will be closed at 7.30 pm after opening at 5.30 pm. Temple will be closed after monthly poojas on June 19.