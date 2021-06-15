Satheesan writes to Pinarayi on easing lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to bring relaxations in the lockdown which has been going on for the past 38 days, so that the lives of the people return to normalcy. In the letter, Satheesan highlighted how the lives of the people belonging to various spheres have come to a standstill.

He said the people including labourers, farmers, traders, employees in shops, motor workers, labourers in the unorganised sector, estate workers, house maids, pavement dwellers, small-scale entrepreneurs and their staff have been having a harrowing time due to the lockdown enforced since May 8. Satheesan expressed concern over the stalemate that has left many jobless.