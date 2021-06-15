Tree felling: BJP demands judicial probe to expose political conspiracy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up the attack on the LDF government over the felling of protected trees, the BJP has demanded a judicial probe to expose the high-level political conspiracy behind the incident.

The demand comes ahead of the party’s protest on Wednesday against rampant timber smuggling. After undertaking a visit to the affected areas in Pathanamthitta, BJP state president K Surendran said the ongoing probe by an IPS officer will not bring out the truth.

“The probe should bring to book the political leadership that benefited from the illegality,” he demanded. He said rampant felling of trees has occurred not only in Wayanad but also across the state. Land belonging to the Forest Department was shown as Revenue land to carry out the illegalities, he said.