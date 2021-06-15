STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tree-felling case: CPI fact-checks with present, ex-ministers over tree felling

Meeting called by Kanam also vets the order allowing cutting of certain categories of trees from  pattayam land | Pinarayi warns of stern action

Published: 15th June 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his stance on illegal tree felling from pattayam land that those who had committed anything wrong would face the consequences, the CPI state leadership summoned the  present and previous revenue ministers and former forest minister to  the party state committee office to discuss the issue and mount its defences. 

Party state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Monday called the meeting of present revenue minister K Rajan and former minister E Chandrasekharan and former forest  minister K Raju, who all belong to CPI, as part of fact-checking.

They explained what had happened in their ministries and reiterated their stance that the order issued by the revenue principal secretary was misinterpreted and misused by a section of officials. The  meeting also vetted the order allowing cutting of certain categories of trees from  pattayam land. The party state council meeting to be held after the lockdown is expected to discuss the issue again.

Later in the evening  media briefing, the chief minister said stern action would be initiated  against those who had helped fell the trees illegally by misusing the order  issued by the state government for helping the farmers.

“The state  government is of the view that those who ate salt should drink water.  The order was issued by the state government with a view to helping farmers cut trees from pattayam land for their personal purpose. But some  persons misused the order and felled trees in large numbers. No leniency will be shown to them, but the state government would act after  considering all aspects including the interests of farmers,” he said. 

In  2017, when farmers in Idukki raised the issue and sought permission to fell certain categories of trees from pattayam  land, a series of meetings were held to discuss the matter and an order was issued. Later, when some  issues in the order were pointed out, a clarification was issued.  However, when the law department again pointed out lack of clarity, the order was withdrawn, the chief minister said.any documents to  show otherwise. Therefore, there was absolutely no substance in the  contention that private properties were involved, stated the  administration.

PETITION IN HC SEEKING CBI PROBe
Kochi: A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged illegal felling and smuggling of trees from Wayanad and other districts.

According to petition filed by by P Purushothaman, a social activist residing in New Delhi, the revenue department orders for felling trees was issued with ulterior motives only to benefit the timber traders rather than farmers who had been granted ‘Patta’ lands by the government with a land revenue exemption. The petitioner alleged that a section of revenue and forest officials and politicians of the ruling party are conspiring with the timber mafia for the illegal acts. According to the petitioner, timber worth Rs 100 crore were cut down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI Tree-felling
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp