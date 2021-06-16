STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP core group members back Surendran

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the BJP national leadership’s directive to the state unit to fight charges against the party unitedly, members of the state core group have rallied behind state president K Surendran. Core group members staged a satyagraha in the state capital against the alleged witch-hunt being carried out by the LDF government against the party and Surendran. 

BJP former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, who inaugurated the satyagraha at the Martyrs’ Square, said the state police have suffered a loss of face by unsuccessfully trying to implicate the party in the Kodakara money heist case. Now, the police are trying to frame Surendran in the Manjeshwar bribery case, he said. 

“A false case was lodged against the BJP president after influencing Sundara, who withdrew his candidature after filing an affidavit. This shows the CPM does not have the courage to take on the BJP directly,” he said. He alleged that the CPM was indulging in guerilla warfare against the BJP to divert attention from the timber smuggling case. 

Kummanam said the CPM was repeatedly attempting to finish off the BJP which was functioning democratically. The CPM knows that Congress cannot speak up against its corrupt actions and that the BJP is its main enemy. He also asked why no ministers visited the areas where large-scale felling of protected trees occurred. 

BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said the party would not bend its knees before the fascism of the CPM. BJP will resist all attempts to target Surendran. In an indirect reference to Lakshadweep, he said the Left parties and the Congress have debased themselves by supporting anti-national elements. 
BJP general secretaries M T Ramesh, C Krishnakumar, George Kurien and P Sudheer and state vice-president A N Radhakrishnan were among those present.

