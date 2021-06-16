STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader issues open threat, Pinarayi unfazed

Responding to Radhakrishnan’s statement, Pinarayi said the BJP leader’s intention was to convey that if the probe into the case continues, those who lead the government will be implicated.

Published: 16th June 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

A N Radhakrishnan and Pinarayi Vijayan

A N Radhakrishnan and Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state vice-president A N Radhakrishnan created a flutter on Tuesday by issuing an open threat to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while referring to the ongoing investigation into the cases involving the party and its president K Surendran. Pinarayi retorted that the threat is indicative of the retaliation the BJP is planning if the probe into the cases continue in proper manner.While addressing a BJP ‘satyagraha’ in the capital earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan said Pinarayi may not be able to sleep peacefully at home if he continues to frame Surendran in false cases.

“Pinarayi is trying to frame our state president in a false case. He has done this before during the Sabarimala agitation. If he goes ahead with this kind of arrogance, he may not be able to sleep peacefully at home for long,” Radhakrishnan said.He went on to say that a situation would soon come when Pinararyi will have to visit his children in prison.

Responding to Radhakrishnan’s statement, Pinarayi said the BJP leader’s intention was to convey that if the probe into the case continues, those who lead the government will be implicated. Pinarayi added it was a different matter altogether if such threats would have any impact on him.“This is a threat against the chief minister of Kerala.

The intention is clear. I should intervene illegally in the case and end the ongoing investigation,” said Pinarayi.He said even bigger threats were issued by people belonging to Radhakrishnan’s party in the past.

