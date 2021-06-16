STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Test positivity rate key to unlock in Kerala

Special intensified stringent restrictions imposed across the state on Saturday and Sunday will be imposed in such LSGIs throughout the week

Category A 

TPR up to 8% 

  • All public offices including PSUs, companies, commissions, corporations, autonomous organisations will function with upto 25% staff on rotation basis. Remaining staff will be on work from home duty.
  • All shops (including Akshaya centres) and establishments in such LSGIs can function from 7am to 7pm everyday with upto 50% employees/workers.
  • Taxis and autorickshaws can operate. Driver plus 3 is permitted for taxis and driver plus 2 are permitted for autorickshaws. However, this restriction is not applicable when the family members travel.
  • Outlets of beverages corporation and bars will be permitted for takeaway only. Crowd management through time-slots utilising mobile app shall be implemented. 
  • Outdoor sports activities with no physical contact will be permitted. Morning and evening walk observing social distancing norms will also be permitted 
  • Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to function for take-away, online/home delivery from 7am to 7pm. Home delivery will be permitted till 9.30pm
  • Domestic helps will be permitted to travel

 Category C 

TPR between 20% - 30% 

  • Shops selling essential items can function from 7am to 7pm every day. Shops catering to marriage (textiles, jewellery, footwear), students (books) and repair services can function only on Fridays from 7am to 7pm with upto 50% employees/workers.
  • Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to function for take-away, online/home delivery from 7am to 7pm.

Category B 

TPR between 8% - 20% 

  • All public offices including PSUs, Companies, commissions, corporations, autonomous organisations will function with upto 25% staff on rotation basis. Remaining staff will be on Work from Home duty.
  • Shops selling essential items can function from 7am to 7pm every day. All other shops can function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7am to 7pm with 50% employees/workers 
  • Akshaya centres will function from 7am to 7pm. 
  • All private establishments can work on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with upto 50% staff strength.
  • Outlets of Beverages Corporation and Bars will be permitted for takeaway only. Crowd management through time-slots utilising mobile app shall be implemented. 
  • Outdoor sports activities with no physical contact will be permitted. Morning and evening walk observing social distancing norms will also be permitted. 
  • Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to function for take-away, online/home delivery from 7am to 7pm.
  • Domestic helps will be permitted to travel.

Category D

TPR above 30% 
To ease restrictions, local bodies have been divided into four categories based on TPR. Here’s what’s allowed in these categories

