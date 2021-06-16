Triple lockdown areas in Kerala to remain out of bounds except for emergency travel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the lockdown relaxations will come into play across the state from Thursday, the areas under triple lockdown will continue to remain out of bounds for people barring those who are travelling to attend exams, funerals and medical needs. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said those who are making such journeys should carry identity cards, hall tickets or medical records with them.

Those travelling from areas under lockdown relaxation to places under partial lockdown need not possess the police passes. Instead they should keep with them a self-declaration. On the other hand, those travelling to areas under complete lockdown for attending marriages, medical needs, industrial works, construction works etc should carry police passes. Those travelling out of areas under complete lockdown should carry police passes, Behera said.

Those who find it difficult to obtain passes online can get them from police stations on request. The force will also deploy its personnel near civil supplies outlets and bars to check whether those who come for purchasing liquor are following COVID protocols. Police patroling will be strengthened in such areas.