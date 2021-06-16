Two die, two critical after consuming surgical spirit in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Two persons died after consuming surgical spirits in Pathanapuram, Kollam. Prasad, a native of Pattazhy and his friend Murukanandan, a security guard at a Covid First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC), are the victims.

Two others - Rajeev and Gopi - are in critical condition after consuming the spirit. Their statements have been recorded by the police.

It is suspected that the four had taken the spirit, which was stolen from the CFLTC operating at a private hospital in Pathanapuram. The hospital was converted into a CFLTC in the wake of the Covid spread. The surgical spirit that was not fit for use was stored in two cans at the CFLTC.

The two in the hospital confirmed that they had consumed the spirit obtained from the CFLTC. The Police and Excise team reached the hospital and conducted detailed inspection.