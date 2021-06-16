STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Unbelievable that Sajitha lived in same room for 10 years: Women’s panel

The KWC said it will monitor the duo’s future course of action.

Published: 16th June 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

KWC chairperson M C Josephine and members Shiji Sivaji and Shahida Kamal after visiting the room where Sajitha had stayed for 10 years at Rahman’s house at Karakattuparambu in Ayilur, Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The incident in which a youth had his lover live in a small room in his house at Karakattuparambu in Ayilur near Nenmara here for 10 years was not only unprecedented, but also unbelievable, the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) said on Tuesday. KWC chairperson MC Josephine, who, along with members Shiji Sivaji and Shahida Kamal visited the rented house of Rahman and Sajitha at Vithunassery, also said even if Rahman took great care of Sajitha, the fact was she was denied freedom.

“This is the first such incident of its kind in Kerala,” Josephine told reporters. “The duo was not willing to disclose the hardships they experienced during the decade, but said they were happy,” she said. The fact that a woman had to wait till night to perform her daily ablutions was what the commission took seriously.

“It is unbelievable that the woman lived safely in a tiny room for 10 years. We feel such wrong messages and actions should not be encouraged. The police too did not do their job seriously 10 years ago when Sajitha’s family filed a missing complaint,” said Josephine.

Shiji said, “The duo told us that was poverty and opposition from families led them to live in a room for 10 years. The commission needs to allay people’s concerns and this was why we visited the duo.”While there is nothing wrong in loving a person and living together, Rahman’s method was unacceptable and should neither be eulogized nor encouraged, Shiji said.

The KWC said it will monitor the duo’s future course of action. It said the Crime Branch inquiry into the incident was on. The commission members also visited Rahman’s parents and took their statements. 
Meanwhile, the police, which submitted a report on the incident to the KWC, said Rahman and Sajitha’s claims appeared genuine.

After Rahman, who had gone missing from his house three months ago, was found, the police had brought him and Sajitha to the house at Karakattuparambu for evidence collection. They also recorded detailed statements of the parents of Rahman and Sajitha. The police found that Sajitha knew about everything important going on in the house, including the candidates who came seeking votes for the recent assembly elections. Contradicting the claims of Rahman’s father who said work on the room’s roof was done some time ago and no one was in the room at the time, Sajitha said she was indeed in the room. She even named the workers who undertook the work.

Sajitha also showed the police how she would leave the room and return through the window after removing its wooden bars. The couple had told the police that it did not seek refuge anywhere. Sajitha said she watched the television to pass time. All these facts were included in the report by the police. Sajitha said the couple had urged the KWC to get the case against them withdrawn. The members replied they will consider the request. Rahman said they should be allowed to live peacefully. The police report said Sajitha was 18 years old when she went missing in February 2010.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp