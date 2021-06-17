STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21-year-old woman stabbed to death by stalker in Kerala, younger sister critically injured

Published: 17th June 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Vineesh Vinod

Vineesh Vinod

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a stalker in Perithalmanna in Kerala's Malappuram district on Thursday.

The accused, Vineesh Vinod, 21, a native of Muttungal, Perithalmanna, also critically injured the victim's 13-year-old sister, who has been admitted to a private hospital. The incident occurred at around 8 am.

The victim, Drishya, daughter of Balachandran, Chemmattil house, Eladu near Elamkulam, died on the spot while Devasree, 13, who tried to save her sister, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, said Malappuram police chief Sujith Das S.

Vineesh, son of Vinod, Pothuvayil Kondaparabu house, is under police custody.

"Vineesh broke into the house and approached Drishya on the first floor. Later, he stabbed Drishya and her sister Devasree," the police officer said.

A major fire had broken out at a shop owned by the victim's father at Perithalmanna on Wednesday. The police suspect the involvement of the accused Vineesh in the incident.

Vineesh had been troubling Drishya forcing the family to file a complaint at the Pernthalamanna police in April. The police had called up Vineesh and warned him against disturbing the girl.

"The girl filed a complaint at Perithalmanna station in April citing that he disturbed her. They know each other as they studied together," Sujith Das said.

