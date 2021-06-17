Aisha Sultana’s remarks amount to sedition, police tell Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kavaratti police on Wednesday told the Kerala High Court that the filmmaker Aisha Sultana’s comments during a TV news channel discussion could prima facie be considered an attempt to create animosity towards the Central government.

The comment that the Centre government had used the Covid pandemic as a bio-weapon against the people of Lakshadweep was an assertion prejudicial to national integration and tantamounts to sedition, the police said in response to the anticipatory bail plea filed by the filmmaker.

“Criticising a government or its policies is different from making baseless, ill-motivated, and noxious assertions capable of creating a feeling of disaffection, hatred, and contempt against the government,” the police said in its submission to the court. Hence, Aisha is not entitled to the exemptions under Section 124 A of IPC (sedition), the police said.

As for her submission that she had apologised for her statements, the police contended that apologies or explanations made to avoid legal consequences will not absolve the criminal liability for the offences already committed.

Her protest against the SOP issued by the Disaster Management Authority of Lakshadweep was not a justification for making unfounded assertions against the Centre, the police said.

“It seems that the filing of the bail application is also aimed at gaining publicity. Granting any relief to the petitioner may send a wrong message to society. The case is in the preliminary stage of investigation and interrogation of the petitioner is unavoidable,” submitted the police.