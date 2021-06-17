Govt to set up panel to reform varsity rules

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will set up a commission to suggest timely reforms to the rules governing state universities, while also ensuring that the autonomy of varsities is not infringed upon, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said.

At a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust here on Wednesday, the minister said amendments to the university rules, that were framed decades ago, were necessary to make qualitative improvement in the higher education sector.

“The government is engaged in efforts to equip universities and higher educational institutions to transform the state into a knowledge society,” Bindu said. Steps will be taken to make Kerala a major education hub where students from across the country and abroad would converge for quality education at an affordable cost.

The government is also planning to set up one or two higher educational institutions with international standards that will have departments facilitating inter-disciplinary studies. As many as 30 interdisciplinary study centres, named after eminent scientists, will be set up across the state for promoting in-depth research.

“As part of encouraging advanced research, the number of post-doctoral fellowships will be increased. Around 500 Nava Kerala post-doctoral fellowships will be instituted to promote research in the state’s development sector,” Bindu said. Skill upgrading for undergraduate and postgraduate students will be another focus area to ensure creation of 20 lakh new jobs.

The minister said the government is planning to set up an international institute for future studies.

Steps will be taken to forge educational and research collaboration between universities in the state and abroad. K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Sciences and Arts will be given autonomy and converted into an institution of international standards.

“The government is also planning to set up college clusters for effective sharing of resources such as labs and libraries,” Bindu said. As the minister is also in charge of the Social Justice portfolio, steps will be taken to improve the functioning of various cells in colleges set up to ensure social justice. All higher educational institutions will be made disabled-friendly and special programmes will be devised for transgender students.

What’s planned

Learning Management System in all colleges to improve online education

Smart classrooms to be set up in all affiliated colleges in the state

Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education sector to be increased to 75%

Opportunities for 20,000 additional enrolment in the higher education sector

10% seats to be increased and new-gen courses to be introduced

Libraries in higher education sector to be digitised and linked