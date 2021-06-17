Kerala woman succumbs to injuries sustained in lift collapse at Regional Cancer Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 21-year-old Pathanapuram native, who was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital here after falling off the lift of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), died in the early hours of Thursday.

Nadeera met with the accident on May 15 when she came to the RCC to take care of her mother, who was undergoing treatment there.

The accident occurred when Nadeera entered the open lift that was under maintenance. Reportedly there was no warning about the ongoing works and the lift door was open. When she had stepped into the lift, it collapsed and she fell from the third level to the first.

It was hours after the mishap that she was spotted by the hospital security staff. By then she had sustained serious injuries on her thigh bone, spine and head.

Though she was shifted to the Medical College Hospital, her relatives complained that there were lapses on the part of the doctors in providing her treatment. Though a surgery was performed on her thigh bone, within a week she was referred to Punalur Taluk Hospital. But her condition grew critical and she fell unconscious. It was during subsequent check ups that the doctors came to know that she had sustained severe brain injury.

This delay in detecting the brain injury reportedly worsened her condition following which she was admitted to the Neurosurgery ICU.