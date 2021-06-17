STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala woman succumbs to injuries sustained in lift collapse at Regional Cancer Centre

Nadeera,21, met with the accident on May 15 when she came to the RCC to take care of her mother, who was undergoing treatment there.

Published: 17th June 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala lift collapse

Subsequent checkups revealed that Nadeera had suffered severe brain injury in the accident. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 21-year-old Pathanapuram native, who was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital here after falling off the lift of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), died in the early hours of Thursday.

Nadeera met with the accident on May 15 when she came to the RCC to take care of her mother, who was undergoing treatment there.

The accident occurred when Nadeera entered the open lift that was under maintenance. Reportedly there was no warning about the ongoing works and the lift door was open. When she had stepped into the lift, it collapsed and she fell from the third level to the first.

It was hours after the mishap that she was spotted by the hospital security staff. By then she had sustained serious injuries on her thigh bone, spine and head.

Though she was shifted to the Medical College Hospital, her relatives complained that there were lapses on the part of the doctors in providing her treatment. Though a surgery was performed on her thigh bone, within a week she was referred to Punalur Taluk Hospital. But her condition grew critical and she fell unconscious. It was during subsequent check ups that the doctors came to know that she had sustained severe brain injury.

This delay in detecting the brain injury reportedly worsened her condition following which she was admitted to the Neurosurgery ICU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Regional Cancer Centre Medical College Hospital lift collapse accident lift collapse death Pathanampuram
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp