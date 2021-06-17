Lakshadweep BJP leaders meet administrator Praful Patel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel has assured that land reforms will be implemented only after considering the concerns raised by local residents, said state BJP president C Abdul Khadar Haji, who met the administrator along with vice-president K N Kasimi Koya on Wednesday.“The administrator has assured that not an inch of land will be acquired without paying compensation. No house will be demolished and land will be acquired only after obtaining written permission from the owners,” he said.

Abdul Khadar said the administrator has assured to improve the facilities at Kavaratti and Minicoy hospitals. A nursing college and a paramedical college will be established at Kavaratti. An ITI will be established at Minicoy. All the temporary employees who were retrenched will be reinstated by the beginning of tourist season. The environment watchers will be reinstated in October, he said