Lottery sales to resume next week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state lotteries department has been severely affected by the second spell of the Covid lockdown, with up to 33 lotteries cancelled and draws of nine postponed. Given the average sale of 76 lakh tickets for a daily lottery priced at Rs 40, the turnover loss due to cancellation would be over Rs 1,000 crore. The state and Central governments also missed the tax revenue, 28% GST, which they share equally. Sources in the department said they also fear a drop in the sales of postponed draws.

The government had recently convened a meeting of lottery sellers and agents to discuss resuming ticket sales. The meeting decided to start the draw on June 22. “Not all daily tickets will be resumed. Only one or two will be launched initially and the number of lotteries and tickets would be raised in phases,” an officer said.

The state lotteries is a major job provider too. It is the livelihood of around 50,000 people, including agents and sellers. A significant number of retail agents are women and differently-abled persons.

Draw dates announced

The department has announced new dates for the draws postponed earlier. The draws of Sthree Sakthi-259, Akshaya - 496, Karunya Plus - 367, Nirmal- 223, Win-Win - 615, Sthree Sakthi- 260, Akshaya 497, Bhagyamithra BM - 6 and Life Vishu Bumper - BR 79 will be held on June 25, 29, July 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 22. Sales to agents will resume at the lottery offices on June 17. The number of staffers at the offices will be limited as per government direction, said an official statement.