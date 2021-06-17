STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Muslim groups want lockdown relaxation for mosques too

Various Muslim organisations have protested against the government’s reluctance to give sanction to open places of worship even after easing Covid lockdown restrictions.

Published: 17th June 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Various Muslim organisations have protested against the government’s reluctance to give sanction to open places of worship even after easing Covid lockdown restrictions. The organisations are upset that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not consider the joint statement issued by Muslim scholars on the issue.

They say it is unfair to ask the places of worship to remain closed while bars and liquor shops are allowed to function. Muslim leaders Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, M I Abdul Azeez, T P Abdulla Koya Madani, Kunhimuhammad Madani Parappur and C P Umer Sullami had written a letter to the chief minister urging him to ease restrictions for prayers at mosques.

Sunni Yuvajana Sangham leader Nazar Faizi Koodathayi told TNIE permission should be given to mosques to open for mass prayers on Friday by following Covid protocol. “A dharna will be organised in front of the secretariat on Friday morning,” he said.T K Ashraf, general secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organization, said: “We don’t ask for an indiscriminate opening. Our demand was to allow the functioning of mosques following protocol.”

KNM - Markazudawa said that continuing lockdown for mosques cannot be justified. Markazudawa president E K Ahmed Kutty and general secretary C P Umar Sullami said the government has eased restrictions at places where people assemble without any responsibility. It is a double standard, he said.
Meanwhile, Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar said that there will be a positive decision from the part of the chief minister to the demand for opening mosques. Kanthapuram said he had spoken to Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and the latter said a decision taking into consideration the interests of society and the sentiments of believers will be taken soon.

NSS WANTS TEMPLES TO BE REOPENED

Kottayam: With the state government deciding to partially lift the Covid-related restrictions based on local test positivity rate, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has demanded that the government permit daily poojas in temples and allow entry of devotees to shrines. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the government should immediately review its decision of not permitting the reopening of shrines across the state. “The present restrictions are a breach of the right of devotees. The government should permit mandatory poojas in temples and allow the faithful to offer prayers in shrines in compliance with the restrictions,” Nair said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim groups mosques lockdown
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp