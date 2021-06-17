Muslim groups want lockdown relaxation for mosques too

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Various Muslim organisations have protested against the government’s reluctance to give sanction to open places of worship even after easing Covid lockdown restrictions. The organisations are upset that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not consider the joint statement issued by Muslim scholars on the issue.

They say it is unfair to ask the places of worship to remain closed while bars and liquor shops are allowed to function. Muslim leaders Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, M I Abdul Azeez, T P Abdulla Koya Madani, Kunhimuhammad Madani Parappur and C P Umer Sullami had written a letter to the chief minister urging him to ease restrictions for prayers at mosques.

Sunni Yuvajana Sangham leader Nazar Faizi Koodathayi told TNIE permission should be given to mosques to open for mass prayers on Friday by following Covid protocol. “A dharna will be organised in front of the secretariat on Friday morning,” he said.T K Ashraf, general secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organization, said: “We don’t ask for an indiscriminate opening. Our demand was to allow the functioning of mosques following protocol.”

KNM - Markazudawa said that continuing lockdown for mosques cannot be justified. Markazudawa president E K Ahmed Kutty and general secretary C P Umar Sullami said the government has eased restrictions at places where people assemble without any responsibility. It is a double standard, he said.

Meanwhile, Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar said that there will be a positive decision from the part of the chief minister to the demand for opening mosques. Kanthapuram said he had spoken to Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and the latter said a decision taking into consideration the interests of society and the sentiments of believers will be taken soon.

NSS WANTS TEMPLES TO BE REOPENED

Kottayam: With the state government deciding to partially lift the Covid-related restrictions based on local test positivity rate, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has demanded that the government permit daily poojas in temples and allow entry of devotees to shrines. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the government should immediately review its decision of not permitting the reopening of shrines across the state. “The present restrictions are a breach of the right of devotees. The government should permit mandatory poojas in temples and allow the faithful to offer prayers in shrines in compliance with the restrictions,” Nair said.