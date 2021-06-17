Siddique Kappan discharged of breach of peace charge

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The court in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday has dropped three bailable charges, including apprehension of breach of peace, against journalist Siddique Kappan and three others. The charges under CrPC Sections 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences), 107 (security for keeping peace in other cases) and 116 (inquiry as to truth of information) have been dropped after the police failed to complete the probe within the prescribed period of six months.

However Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition charges will remain. The Mathura court will hear Kappan’s bail petition on June 22.