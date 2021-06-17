STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speed up priority projects, Pinarayi directs officials

Published: 17th June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to speed up the priority projects, some of which had lost momentum following Covid outbreak. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked officials to complete projects in a time-bound manner. Special attention has to be given to rehabilitation in projects where land acquisition is required, Pinarayi said after reviewing the progress of the government’s priority projects.

The extension of Kochi Metro from Petta to SN Junction would be completed by March 2022. Steps would be taken to get the central nod for extending the metro from Kaloor to Kakkanad, the chief minister said. 
Special emphasis would be given to Kochi water metro project and its first phase would be launched in August in connection with the 100-day action plan of the government, he said. The chief minister directed officials to hurry up the work of fixing the final phase of the alignment of the semi-high speed rail project. In the case of the hill highway project, the detailed project report would be done in three months after holding field visits in areas where the approval of the forest department is needed, he said.

The coastal highway project from Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram to Manjeshwar in Kasaragod is expected to give a big boost to the tourism sector. Officials concerned were directed to complete the project in two years.The chief minister also directed officials to speed up work related to national waterway development.

Cleaning of canals in connection with the Kochi urban development and water transport will be sped up.  The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to give a revised administrative sanction of Rs 1.064.83 crore for the integrated water transport project in Kochi. It was also decided to seek `228.76 crore as a loan from the German Development Bank KfW to complete the project.

