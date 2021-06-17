STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When CPM criticised me, none came to my defence: Chennithala

However, Sudhakaran chose not to reply to Chennithala’s comments.

Published: 17th June 2021

K Sudhakaran, MP, after taking charge as the new state Congress president at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. His predecessor Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala stole the show at K Sudhakaran, MP, taking over as the new KPCC president at the Indira Bhavan here on Wednesday. Taking up cudgels against his own party, Chennithala quipped that none had come to defend him when the CPM had brandished him a BJP man.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP,  invited Chennithala to New Delhi. Though Chennithala did not disclose the reason for the invite, it is believed that the Congress high command is keen to mollify him.

Ever since V D Satheesan was made the Opposition leader by the high command unilaterally without taking either Chennithala or Oommen Chandy into confidence, the two senior leaders were peeved with the central leadership. During the process to select the successor to  Mullappally Ramachandran too, the two factional leaders had not revealed their choice. . Tariq Anwar,  national general secretary in charge of Kerala. and three of his secretaries, P Viswanath, Ivan D’Souza and P V Mohan, also urged top leaders to ensure that they render all support to the new team. Chennithala was upset that he was humiliated by being sidelined at the Congress Legislature Party(LP) meeting, which saw Satheesan becoming the Opposition leader. A source close to Chennithala told TNIE that Rahul Gandhi had called him on the phone on Tuesday. 

“Things have not been smooth during the past several weeks. Hence, Rahul has invited Chennithala to ease the prevailing tensions. He will leave on Thursday and is scheduled to meet Rahul the next day,” said the source. 

Earlier, during his speech at the  Indira Bhavan, Chennithala said that when the state Congress president is targeted by his political detractors, every Congress worker should feel it personally. He maintained that this led him to immediately rally behind Sudhakaran when the CPM claimed that he is pro-RSS. 

“I felt upset when our own leaders took up  political rivals’ allegations. Sudhakaran must realise that everyone flashing a smile need not be your friend,” he said. However, Sudhakaran chose not to reply to Chennithala’s comments. K Muraleedharan, MP, said that though he already knew this, Chennithala apparently realised this rather late. According to Muraleedharan, after he felt that he was being sidelined in the party, he had remained stoic.

“I keep on saying that I don’t want any party position because of this attitude by the leaders. With Sudhakaran  at the helm of the party, party workers are all fired up. which is definitely good. But, there is no party at the grassroots, where there is a KPCC general secretary, DCC general secretary and a booth president. However, there is nothing beyond that, which is the bane of the Congress and this should be addressed now,” he said.

