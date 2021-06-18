Govt doctors plan protest over attacks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government doctors in the state are planning protests to pressure the government to take serious action on attacks against them. The doctors are frustrated over the police inaction in the case in which a civil police officer (CPO) manhandled a doctor of District Hospital, Mavelikkara, on May 14. The CPO has not been arrested despite the High Court rejecting his request for an interim anticipatory bail. The next hearing in the case is on June 22.

“The police need not wait for the next hearing and are free to arrest the accused civil police officer since his plea was rejected. Apparently, the police are trying to protect him. This is an injustice to the medical fraternity working day and night to save the people from the pandemic,” said Dr G S Vijayakrishnan, state president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association.