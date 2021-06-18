STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala inquiry against DySP probing gold smuggling

As per the home department order of June 9, Anil is accused of deliberately continuing on deputation in the ED without any valid extension order from the state government.

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The home department has ordered a probe against DySP Anil Sreenivasan, who is on deputation in the Enforcement Directorate (ED), for continuing with the agency without getting an extension in deputation from the state government.Anil, an assistant director with ED Kochi unit, was one of the main officers leading the probe into the gold smuggling case involving the UAE Consulate.

It was his team that arrested M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He played a lead role in questioning Swapna Suresh, an accused in the case, which had given opposition parties fodder to target the state government in the run-up to the assembly polls.

Sources said the officer had sought an extension after completing three years in ED. Normally, officers on central deputation get a two-year extension. It’s not clear why this was not granted to Anil.As per the order, the act of the DySP, who continued with ED without the state government’s nod, was “prima facie indiscipline and unbecoming of a senior police officer”.

The order said an oral inquiry should be carried out against Anil under relevant rules of the state police. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has been asked to suggest a senior officer to carry out the inquiry. Behera declined to comment saying he has not seen the file concerned.

