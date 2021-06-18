STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lapses in treatment caused Nadeera's death: Kin

Nadeera’s family has alleged that lapses in treatment by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital authorities caused her death.

Published: 18th June 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Subsequent checkups revealed that Nadeera had suffered severe brain injury in the accident. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Nadeera’s family has alleged that lapses in treatment by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital authorities caused her death. The 21-year-old, who had been under treatment, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. 

“After her condition became serious, the hospital authorities shifted Nadeera to the ventilator support from the ICU six days ago. Before shifting, the authorities carried out the Covid test and informed us that she was negative. After her death, they again carried out a Covid test, as per procedure before handing over the body to the relatives, which turned positive,” said Rajina, Nadeera’s relative. As she tested positive, her mother Naseema, who is a cancer patient, could not even see her for one last time.

“Nadeera’s mother and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter have become orphaned as she was the only one to take care of both. Her husband had left her a long time back. The authorities are responsible to give an appropriate answer as to what is the actual cause of Nadeera’s death, as she had been recovering from her injuries,” said Rajina.

‘NO LAPSES’
Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr M S Sharmad refuted the allegation that there were lapses in the treatment. “All possible measures were taken to save her. She was under the treatment of a team of doctors. The allegation suggesting otherwise is wrong,” he said.

COMPENSATION
Health Minister Veena George said compensation would be provided to the woman’s family. She said action has been taken against three people and a directive has been issued to ensure proper safety measures in case of construction activities in hospitals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp