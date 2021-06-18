Lapses in treatment caused Nadeera's death: Kin

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Nadeera’s family has alleged that lapses in treatment by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital authorities caused her death. The 21-year-old, who had been under treatment, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

“After her condition became serious, the hospital authorities shifted Nadeera to the ventilator support from the ICU six days ago. Before shifting, the authorities carried out the Covid test and informed us that she was negative. After her death, they again carried out a Covid test, as per procedure before handing over the body to the relatives, which turned positive,” said Rajina, Nadeera’s relative. As she tested positive, her mother Naseema, who is a cancer patient, could not even see her for one last time.

“Nadeera’s mother and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter have become orphaned as she was the only one to take care of both. Her husband had left her a long time back. The authorities are responsible to give an appropriate answer as to what is the actual cause of Nadeera’s death, as she had been recovering from her injuries,” said Rajina.

‘NO LAPSES’

Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr M S Sharmad refuted the allegation that there were lapses in the treatment. “All possible measures were taken to save her. She was under the treatment of a team of doctors. The allegation suggesting otherwise is wrong,” he said.

COMPENSATION

Health Minister Veena George said compensation would be provided to the woman’s family. She said action has been taken against three people and a directive has been issued to ensure proper safety measures in case of construction activities in hospitals.