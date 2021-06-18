Performing artists in Kerala learning art of survival

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Performing artists and their families have been hit hard by pandemic that has taken away their stage. Several of them have been reduced to penury and forced to take up manual labour or plead with loan sharks for mercy. Govt has done next to nothing for them, they say

They are not wealthy but rich in talent. They used to hide all the hurt, pain and emotions behind the makeup hoping for success that kept eluding. It is the lure of the stage that encouraged them to hold fast to their dreams. But Covid situation has pushed the performing artists to the edge of penury. Many have committed suicide and some have succumbed to health issues aggravated by anxiety. Playwright Santhakumar Kozhikode and Theyyam Koladhikari Jayarama Panicker are two great personalities we lost during the past two days.

Life has taken a turn for the worse for performing and percussion artists since the 2018 flood. The lives of theatre, mimicry and folk artists, kathakali, thullal, theyyam and dance performers, percussions and even vendors who used to earn a living by selling items like balloons to sweets at festival venues have been rendered jobless.

Kathakali costume lender

Manesh Panicker. Jino

The second lockdown has been more devastating for the artists. During the first lockdown, people survived on their savings and availed of bank loans. But now, they are bankrupt and are forced to depend on loan sharks for survival. Georgekutty, a keyboard player at Karette in Thiruvananthapuram, has pledged his keyboard for a loan of `20,000. Kalamandalam Manesh Panicker who ran an art group in Palakkad that lent costumes for kathakali was forced to sell the costumes. Kathakali artist Sadanam Mohanan has become a construction labourer.

“Most of the theatre artists are driven by passion. The season is roughly six months long and we have to earn for the whole year during this period. Till 2017, we had a busy schedule during the season and had been crisscrossing the state. The theatre groups’ vehicles were part of our life. All festivities were banned after 2018 flood and there were only a few festivals in 2019. There has not been a single stage programme after February 2020,” says Radhan Kannapuram, a three-time winner of the state award for the best stage actor.

“In my career spanning over 32 years, I have never encountered such a situation. How long can a family survive on food kits provided by the government? All we got during the past two years is `1,000 provided by the Cultural Workers Welfare Board,” he said. “What else can we expect from a system in which the department of culture is a subsidiary of the fisheries department?” quipped Jayan Thirumana, a theatre director and seven-time state award winner.

“Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi is not concerned about the plight of theatre artists. A few stage artists who opened eateries to survive have incurred huge losses. Most of the artists don’t have savings and the biggest challenge for them is to pay the rent. Some who had lived in the limelight for years have been unable to come to terms with the hard reality and are falling prey to loan sharks,” he said.

“Many artists have become street vendors and construction workers in the past one year. We didn’t get much help from the government. However, philanthropists like Chettikulangara Unnikrishnan who have formed Jeevamrutham have extended help to many artists who are in distress. Jeevamrutham has distributed Rs 24 lakh to date. We have formed a collective Kathakali Artists’ Association, which is also helping people in need,” said Pallipuram Sunil, a Kathakali artist.

The families of percussion artists have been impoverished and forced to do menial jobs, said chenda maestro Mattannoor Sankarankutty. “The Guruvayur Devaswom and Thrissur Pooram committees have given some relief to percussionists. But the government has not extended any help. We have formed Kerala Kshethra Vadya Kala Akademi which has collected Rs11 lakh from art lovers and distributed food kits to 20 families of percussionists in each district for five months,” he said.