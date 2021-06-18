STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police get more evidence against make-up artist accused of rape

The probe team collected more evidence against the make-up artist who is accused of raping a serial actor after taking her to a hotel by offering a chance to act in a television serial.

Published: 18th June 2021 06:13 AM

Saji Kodakara

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The probe team collected more evidence against the make-up artist who is accused of raping a serial actor after taking her to a hotel by offering a chance to act in a television serial. Kuzhupulli Saji aka Saji Kodakara was arrested on June 9 after Thrissur City Police Commissioner R Adhithya got a complaint from a young woman. The medical college police registered the case and the probe team was led by CI A Ananthalal. 

ACP Baby and Special Branch ACP Sanosh also guided the investigation which revealed that many women across the state had fallen prey to Saji’s designs. An interrogation revealed Saji was involved in sexually exploiting many women by offering them opportunities to act in television serials. 

“Saji used social media to find gullible women who were separated from their partners and established friendly relationships with them through social media. Once he befriended them, he used to offer them chances to act in television serials. After meeting them, he would abuse them and record the video of intimate moments. This video will be used for blackmailing the victims,” police said. 

After Saji’s arrest, police have been receiving several complaints from various districts based on which cases will be registered against him in the coming days. A case has already been registered by Kollam Cyber police for posting an obscene video on social media that carried the phone number of a Karunagappally native woman.

Another case was registered against him in Mavelikkara police station for torching a vehicle. The audio to substantiate his role in the crime was recovered from his mobile phone. The police said pen drives with abuse videos, mobile phones and an air pistol that was used to threaten women were recovered from Saji’s house.

TAGS
rape
