Be prepared for third Covid wave, cautions Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advised people to exercise utmost caution due to the possibility of a third wave of Covid. The third wave could be marked by a genetically-mutated virus that could spread faster than delta virus, the chief minister warned, and added that government was fully prepared to face any eventuality.

He said the spread of Covid cases in the state has decreased by 42%. A 15% decline in the test positivity rate was recorded when compared to last week. The average TPR for the last three days stood at 11.5%. The number of new cases during June 11-13 dropped by 4.2% over the previous three days.

‘40% of state’s people got 1st dose of vaccine’

The number of active cases also decreased by 14.43% and the TPR also declined by 10.04% over this period, said Pinarayi. Malappuram has the highest TPR of 13.8% while Kottayam has the lowest at 8.8%. Alappuzha, Kannur and Kozhikode have a TPR less than 10% and in the remaining 10 districts, it ranges from 10 to 13.80%.

The CM said around 40% of people have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine. Paediatric intensive care facilities are being strengthened to ensure expert treatment for children in the event of a third wave. An additional 10-bed paediatric ICU will be established in medical college hospitals, he said.

Earlier, the police used to give counselling to people who violated quarantine norms and let them off on payment of a fine. From now on, cases under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be registered against those who violate quarantine norms, he warned. The government will also intervene in solving issues faced in obtaining vaccination certificate, he said.Strict action will be taken in cases where students have been expelled from online classes for not paying fees. Arrangements will also be made to ensure smooth conduct of PSC exams, said Pinarayi.

DECISION ON LIFTING CURBS

The CM said the current curbs will be reviewed next week and relaxations, including permitting reopening of places of worship, will be decided accordingly. “The govt does not hold the view that places of worship should remain shut. However, people should exercise caution when the restrictions are eased,” he said.