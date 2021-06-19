STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress chief in Kerala Sudhakaran rubbishes Pinarayi's charge that he plotted to kidnap CM's kids

The verbal spat between the Kannur veterans commenced after Pinarayi leveled a series of allegations against the Congress state chief in a routine press meet on the Covid-19 situation in the state

Published: 19th June 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegations that Congress state president K Sudhakaran had plotted to kidnap his children, the latter on Saturday came down heavily on the CM and challenged him to prove them.

"If Pinarayi Vijayan proves the allegations leveled against me, I will end my political career. Pinarayi had referred to me as a corrupt person, murderer, and kidnapper. If so, why has he not registered a case and initiated steps to prosecute me? Pinarayi is attempting to divert public attention from the controversy of illegal tree-felling in the state," he said.

The verbal spat between the Kannur veterans commenced after Pinarayi leveled a series of allegations against the Congress state chief in a routine press meet on the Covid-19 situation in the state on Friday.

Sudhakaran said his remarks about kicking Pinarayi during a clash between student outfits at Brennan College, Thalassery, had been disclosed to the reporter of a vernacular weekly 'off the record'. "I was not interested in sharing this incident. However, when he asked about it, I recalled the past events on the condition that it would not be published. I have complained about this matter to the editor of the publication," he said. "With the levelling of these allegations against me, the real face of Pinarayi has been unearthed. In the press meet which was convened to provide information about the Covid-19 pandemic, he had gone off on a tangent with a script prepared by public relations agencies engaged by him," he added

In the interview published by the weekly, Sudhakaran, who had been the leader of the KSU at Brennan College, where Pinarayi also studied and worked for Kerala Student Federation, claimed that during a student clash at the college, he had kicked Pinarayi down.

He said allegations like a plot to kidnap Pinarayi’s children were absolutely false. "The Chief Minister shared the information on the plot to kidnap his children by reading out from a piece of paper. When journalists asked a question, he looked at the paper and read. He claimed that one of my friends disclosed the kidnap plot to him. The Chief Minister did not reveal his name. Why were no complaints lodged with the police in this regard then,” he asked.

By leveling such baseless allegations, Pinarayi was attempting to portray him as a goon, he said. "This is not appropriate for the dignity of the Chief Minister post. The Chief Minister said I was involved in foreign currency transactions. If so, then why has he not initiated a probe? The smuggling was carried out by the Chief Minister's Office. Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, was the right hand of the CM," said Sudhakaran.

"Only one CPM worker, Nanu, was murdered by Congress activists after I took charge as president of Kannur DCC. If Pinarayi can name a second one, I am ready to quit the KPCC president post. But 28 Congress workers lost their lives in CPM attacks. Pinarayi himself said in public meetings that the party had decided to annihilate K Sudhakaran. Three of my cars were demolished in bomb attacks and I had a narrow escape several times. My name does not figure in any murder or attempt to murder case, while Pinarayi Vijayan has been accused in murder cases," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp