Doctors demand strict action against people attacking health workers

They held protest meets in front of the Secretariat and at hospitals in adherence to the Covid protocol.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors holding placards with ‘Save the Saviours’ slogans at the protest meet organised by IMA in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors’ organisations in the state joined the nationwide protest organised by the Indian Medical Association on Friday against the increasing incidents of attack against health professionals.The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), IMA Kerala chapter and Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) sought strict action against people assaulting doctors on duty and declaration of hospital premises as special protection zones.

They held protest meets in front of the Secretariat and at hospitals in adherence to the Covid protocol. “The recent attack incidents prove that even the doctors in Kerala, which is known for its health facilities, are not safe. There shall be suitable punishment against investigating officers who fail to arrest the perpetrators,” said a joint statement by KGMOA president G S Vijayakrishnan and general secretary T N Suresh.

“Though the government has enacted a law to protect health workers and hospitals, such incidents are on the rise. Only speedier punishment could prevent its recurrence,” said KGMCTA president Binoy S. He also demanded the government to appoint a special investigation officer to probe the cases.

