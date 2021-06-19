STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palakkad: Missing minor TN girl located, found living with lover and newborn

The police have traced a minor girl, who went missing  from Kozhinjampara two years ago, from Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The police have traced a minor girl, who went missing  from Kozhinjampara two years ago, from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The girl and a youth, Selvakumar, were living with their four-month-old baby in a rented house in Shekhanurani near Madurai. The police have intensified search for the youth who was living with her. It was in 2019 that the 14-year-old girl went missing from Kozhinjampara.

Police said that she had fallen in love with Selvakumar, who was working along with her mother, which prompted both of them to elope. In the wake of the missing case involving Rehman and Sajitha who had resurfaced recently, a special squad was constituted to solve all missing cases in the district. It was this special squad with the help of the cyber cell which tracked down the girl who was living with Selvakumar.

The girl and the child were brought to Palakkad and subjected to medical examination and produced in court. Though the parents of the girl did not have any complaints, the youth, Selvakumar has been booked under POCSO Act.  

The Kozhinjampara police said that the girl has said that the four-month-old child was hers. However, she has been taken to the government hospital for medical tests to confirm it. Police said that Palakkad is one of those districts where a large number of missing cases have been reported. The police said that the special squad has begun a probe into all such cases reported from the district.

