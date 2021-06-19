Idukki: Woman chops off youth’s palm

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A woman has attacked her neighbour with a machete and chopped off his left palm during a violent dispute between the two.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to a private hospital in Kochi where he is undergoing surgery to reattach his palm. The incident happened near government PHC, 7th mile in Anakkara, around 6.30 pm on Thursday.

The accused Jomol of Pattasseriyil and victim Manu, 25, of Thazhathepadavu, were in a dispute over dumping waste near former’s land in Ashupathrimedu. While the brawl was going on, an infuriated Jomol, chopped off Manu’s left palm with a machete she was carrying.

Manu was taken to private hospitals in Anakkara and Kattappana and later to Kochi for providing advanced medical aid and to reattach his palm.