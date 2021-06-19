Youth planned Drishya’s murder, used knife found in her house: Cops

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Vineesh Vinod has confessed to the police that he had stabbed his 21-year-old former schoolmate Drishya to death for rejecting his love proposal at her house at Eladu in Perinthalmanna on Thursday as per a carefully planned script. Though he had brought a knife with him for the murder, he saw a better knife at the house and used that to stab Drishya and her sister Devasree, the police said.

On Wednesday night, he set fire to the wholesale toys shop (CK Toys) of Drishya’s father Balachadran at Ooty Road in Perinthalmanna to keep the latter away from the house, the police said. The fire station received the information about the fire around 9.30pm. Then, he walked all the way from there to Drishya’s house at Eladu.

As planned, he sneaked into the house around 7.30am. He waited for Drishya in her room for sometime but she was sleeping in her sister Devasree’s room. Later, he entered that room and stabbed Drishya in sleep. He also stabbed Devasree, who came to her sister’s rescue, and escaped from the house around 9am. He was careful to avoid Drishya’s mother Deepa and her relatives living in the neighbourhood.

Police brought Vineesh to the house for evidence collection on Friday. A large number of police personnel stood guard as they feared local residents would attack the accused. Vineesh explained how he had executed his plan. The police recovered the lighter he used to set fire to Balachandran’s shop and his sandals and mask from the house.

Perinthalmanna DySP Devassia K M said, “Drishya rejected Vineesh’s love proposal. Also, her parents had warned him against troubling her anymore. These two are the major motives behind the murder.” He said they would complete the probe soon.

“We would present him before the magistrate and would apply for his custody on Monday to carry out evidence collection from Balachandran’s shop. We have identified people who had seen Vineesh there. All possible pieces of evidence will be collected to ensure maximum punishment to the accused,” the officer added.