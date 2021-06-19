STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth planned Drishya’s murder, used knife found in her house: Cops

On Wednesday night, he set fire to the wholesale toys shop (CK Toys) of Drishya’s father Balachadran at Ooty Road in Perinthalmanna to keep the latter away from the house, the police said.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen and people gathered in front of the house of Drishya

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Vineesh Vinod has confessed to the police that he had stabbed his 21-year-old former schoolmate Drishya to death for rejecting his love proposal at her house at Eladu in Perinthalmanna on Thursday as per a carefully planned script. Though he had brought a knife with him for the murder, he saw a better knife at the house and used that to stab Drishya and her sister Devasree, the police said. 

On Wednesday night, he set fire to the wholesale toys shop (CK Toys) of Drishya’s father Balachadran at Ooty Road in Perinthalmanna to keep the latter away from the house, the police said. The fire station received the information about the fire around 9.30pm. Then, he walked all the way from there to Drishya’s house at Eladu. 

As planned, he sneaked into the house around 7.30am. He waited for Drishya in her room for sometime but she was sleeping in her sister Devasree’s room. Later, he entered that room and stabbed Drishya in sleep. He also stabbed Devasree, who came to her sister’s rescue, and escaped from the house around 9am. He was careful to avoid Drishya’s mother Deepa and her relatives living in the neighbourhood.

Police brought Vineesh to the house for evidence collection on Friday. A large number of police personnel stood guard as they feared local residents would attack the accused. Vineesh explained how he had executed his plan. The police recovered the lighter he used to set fire to Balachandran’s shop and his sandals and mask from the house. 

Perinthalmanna DySP Devassia K M said, “Drishya rejected Vineesh’s love proposal. Also, her parents had warned him against troubling her anymore. These two are the major motives behind the murder.” He said they would complete the probe soon.

“We would present him before the magistrate and would apply for his custody on Monday to carry out evidence collection from Balachandran’s shop. We have identified people who had seen Vineesh there. All possible pieces of evidence will be collected to ensure maximum punishment to the accused,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp