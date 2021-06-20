STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'CM indulged in rotten personal worship': K Sudhakaran continues tirade against Pinarayi Vijayan

The war of words between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KPCC president K Sudhakaran escalated for the last couple of days with the two levelling serious allegations against each other.

Published: 20th June 2021 01:23 PM

K Sudhakaran (L) and Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photos)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the verbal onslaught on the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Sunday continued his tirade against the chief minister stating that his attack against Pinarayi Vijayan was personal and he would continue the attack till Pinarayi gets ready for a political debate.

In his Facebook post, he said political criminals like Pinarayi have to be dealt with in this matter like attacking personally as he has been indulging in a sort of rotten personal worship inside the party like a dictator. He has gifted scores of political victims to North Kerala and it still continues in different hues and shapes. The political life of VS Achuthanandan, MA Baby and Shailaja Teacher are examples of his political dictatorship inside the party.

“The state will slip into a sort of anarchy when a person like him gets power and this is what the state has been witnessing for the past five years. This has to be stopped for which he has to be politically exposed or attacked personally. So I will not stop prosecuting Pinarayi Viajayn until the day he gets ready for political discourse, setting aside the rotten personal worship inside the party,” he said.

ALSO READ | Sudhakaran had plotted to kidnap my children: Shocker comes from Pinarayi against KPCC president

The war of words between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KPCC president K Sudhakaran escalated for the last couple of days with the two levelling serious allegations against each other. While Sudhakaran claimed that he had kicked and knocked down Vijayan during their college life, Pinarayi accused Sudhakaran of plotting to kidnap his children when they were school students along with other serious charges. 

Comments

