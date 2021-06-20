STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Sudhakaran’s fight ignites fire in Congress workers

The rank and file of Congress in the state are enlivened by their new president K Sudhakaran’s direct attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 20th June 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President K Sudhakaran

KPCC President K Sudhakaran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rank and file of Congress in the state are enlivened by their new president K Sudhakaran’s direct attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Though Sudhakaran’s aggressive style has not gone down well with his critics in the party, an open show of dissent is unlikely as senior leaders have rallied behind the state president.

On Saturday, senior Congress leaders like K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy, and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan extended their support to Sudhakaran and criticised Pinarayi for not behaving in a way suited for a chief minister.Political enthusiasts in Kerala, irrespective of their political leanings, sat up and watched the war of words between the two Kannur veterans like a thriller movie.

Sudhakaran, known for his combative brand of politics, did not disappoint party workers and gave a befitting reply to Pinarayi’s allegations. Party sources said that within hours of Sudhakaran’s press meet, the Congress High Command was also briefed about what had transpired.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP, lent his support to Sudhakaran. “Normally, politicians try to exact political revenge, but they are never personal. If the allegation that Sudhakaran had plotted to kidnap his children was a serious one, Pinarayi should have informed the police and taken appropriate action then,” Muraleedharan told TNIE.

But a section of Congress leaders are unhappy about the interview Sudhakaran gave to a Malayalam weekly. Benny Behanan, MP, told TNIE the timing of the controversy was inappropriate. “Our state is facing a range of issues. Sudhakaran should have spoken about people’s issues, not something that has happened during his college days,” said Benny Behanan.

