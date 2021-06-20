STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt seeks moratorium on repayment of loans

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, in a letter to Niramala Sitharaman, said the impact of the second wave induced lockdown has adversely affected the economic and social well-being of all sectors.

Published: 20th June 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala FM Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has approached the Centre to put in place a moratorium on repayment of loans till December 31 in order to provide relief to individuals in the unorganised sector, MSMEs, agriculture and others adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Kerala has sought a moratorium of loans without accrual of interest and penal interest during the moratorium period.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, in a letter to Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, said the impact of the second wave induced lockdown has adversely affected the economic and social well-being of all sectors of the society.

"...it is felt that the burden of repayment of the loans taken by individuals, especially those in the unorganised sector, MSMEs and agriculturalists is particularly onerous at this time, and these sections need some relief by way of moratorium on the repayment of loans at least till December 31, 2021," Balagopal said in a letter dated June 16.

He said the state government has taken all steps to ameliorate the hardships faced by the people, especially the vulnerablesections.

"I request your kind intervention to put in place a moratorium on repayment of loans at least till December 31, 2021 without accrual of interest and penal interest during the moratorium period," he said in the letter.

The Finance Minister pointed out that the economy of Kerala has been under considerable stress since 2018 due to successive natural disasters including the massive floods which lashed the state wreaking havoc in most of the districts.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 further exacerbated the stress on the economy, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala government moratorium repayment of loans Covid-19 Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal covid second wave
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp