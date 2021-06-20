STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakaran speaking like a street goon: CPM

Sudhakaran has been unleashing attacks on Pinarayi just to make sure that his position remains intact.

Published: 20th June 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unleashed a scathing attack against the state Congress president, CPM state leadership followed suit training its guns on K Sudhakaran. CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said Sudhakaran was speaking like a street goon. “Sudhakaran has been promoting criminal politics. Those who appointed him as KPCC chief are duty-bound to respond to his utterances,” he said.

“People of Kerala have known the chief minister for a long time. Sudhakaran has been unleashing attacks on Pinarayi just to make sure that his position remains intact. It would be better for Sudhakaran and Congress to refrain from such deplorable moves,” he said. Sudhakaran has been attempting to lower the standards of politics in Kerala, accused CPM Politburo member M A Baby. 

“What Sudhakaran said about Pinarayi are part of his usual utterances. The Congress has lost its mental balance after the Left front created history by retaining power. Right from its inception, KSU has been a violent gang. Sudhakaran has once again brought to light the its violent past,” said Baby. Congress workers should rethink the party’s future, with such a leader at helm, he said.

