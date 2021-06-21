STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack by cop: Kerala government doctors to boycott OP duty on June 25

Though the patient was declared brought dead, her son abused the doctor and later manhandled him at the hospital.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Outpatient services in government hospitals are likely to be affected on June 25 with doctors deciding to intensify protests against the delay in arresting a police officer accused of assaulting a doctor in Mavelikkara.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has decided to boycott speciality and other outpatient services and non-emergency surgeries between 10 am and 11 am on June 25.

The association will also hold protest meets at all hospitals. Emergency treatment, emergency surgeries, labour room, Covid treatment and inpatient treatment will not be affected, it said in a statement.

“It is criminal negligence on the part of the police to delay the arrest even 40 days after the incident. It is unfortunate that doctors are forced to stage public protests to check attacks and ensure justice during a pandemic,” said a joint statement by KGMOA president G S Vijayakrishnan and general secretary T N Suresh.

The doctors’ organisation started a public protest after Dr Rahul Mathew was assaulted while on duty at the Mavelikkara taluk hospital on May 14.

The accused is a police officer who is now seeking an anticipatory bail, after the doctor lodged a formal complaint. The KGMOA accused the police of helping the accused to evade arrest.

The doctors’ body has demanded a time-bound investigation and prosecution in the case. Various doctors’ organisations had protested against the increasing instances of attack against healthcare professionals, as part of the nationwide protest organised by the Indian Medical Organisation on June 18.

