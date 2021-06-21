STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bars in Kerala to stop liquor sale from today protesting Bevco’s profit margin hike

Though the warehouse margin was increased, the bar owners and Consumerfed are not allowed to hike the retail prices of liquor.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bar hotels in the state will stop the retail sale of liquor from Monday in protest against the Kerala State Beverages Corporation’s decision to increase the wholesale profit margin on sale of liquor provided to Consumerfed and bar hotels from the warehouses of the corporation.

Bevco has hiked the warehouse margin on sale of liquor to Consumerfed and bar hotels from 8% to 20% and 25%, respectively, for improving its financial position.

Though the warehouse margin was increased, the bar owners and Consumerfed are not allowed to hike the retail prices of liquor.

According to office-bearers of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association, Bevco’s decision to hike the profit margin will adversely affect the bar owners as there would be a significant drop in their profit margins. It would be tough for them to run the show with such a low profit margin, they said. They have approached the state government, which has assured them that it would look into the issue.

The federation has decided to stop the sale of liquor from bars till the government takes a call on this matter.

Consumerfed, which has 39 liquor outlets in the state, has also communicated its displeasure to the government. Further, a portion of the profit margin generated from liquor sale is used for the distribution of food kits consisting of essential provisions by Consumerfed.

Bevco point

The corporation has no other means to improve its financial positions than hiking the wholesale profit margin on sale of liquor provided to Consumerfed, bar hotels and other licensees.

We have also ensured that the MRPs of liquor bands are not changed following the hike of the warehouse sale margin, said Yogesh Gupta, managing director of Bevco.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Bars Kerala Liquor
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp