Excise Department to launch music album today to keep youth away from drugs 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel effort to generate awareness on reducing the use of narcotics, liquor and tobacco products, the state excise department is all set to launch a music album on Monday titled ‘Jeevitham thanne lahari’ on the day of World Music Day by collaborating with various musicians in the state.

The department also aims to reduce the stress of the people during the pandemic situation as part of its Vimukthi Mission.

“This album has been created for generating awareness among adolescent groups through the medium of music. Vimukthi Mission is actively involved in creating awareness programmes for creating a drug abuse-free society. There are various positive addictions which can be adopted during the adolescent period. The messages against drug abuse have to percolate down to society,” said Additional Excise Commissioner D Rajeev.

The department also implements various programmes to keep the young generation away from the clutches of drugs.

These include projects to encourage students to take part in arts and sports at school and college levels to divert the attention from undesirable tendencies among them.

As part of the activities of the mission, the music album has been prepared by a group of eminent artists working in the field of film playback singing. Along with the album, film personalities like Jayasurya, Asif Ali and Vineeth Sreenivasan also give out anti-drug messages.

The album is produced by renowned artist Bijit Bala, the songs are penned by Harinarayan and composed by music director Bijibal.

While prominent playback singers Harishankar, Sannidhanandan, Job Kurian, Najim Harshad, Sithara, Afzal, Jyotsna, Niranjana, Sayanora, Pushpavati, Ann Amy, Rajalakshmi and Rupa Revathi and artists like Rajesh Cherthala have participated in the novel mission.