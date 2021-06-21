STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker Aisha Sultana quizzed, told not to leave Lakshadweep for four days

According to the source, the investigators mainly asked Aisha about the circumstances that led her to make such a remark.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who has been booked under sedition charges, appeared before the Kavaratti police on Sunday. After interrogation, the police allowed her to go but instructed her to not leave the island for four days.

Aisha—who was booked for allegedly saying that the Centre had used ‘bio-weapon’ against the residents of Lakshadweep — appeared before the police by 4.30 pm along with her lawyer. 

According to the police officials, she was let off after about three hours of interrogation in the presence of ASP Sarath Kumar Sinha at the office of Senior Superintendent of Police, Lakshadweep, Kavaratti. 

“She has been directed not to leave the island for the next four days. If required, she will be summoned again, “ said a source with the Lakshadweep police. The police did not record the arrest of the filmmaker on Sunday.

The Kerala High Court had on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to the filmmaker, while asking her to appear before the police on June 20. 

Aisha also confirmed that she has been asked to continue in the island for four days. “The police may summon me for interrogation within two days. However, they informed me that they would not record my arrest in this case,” she told media after the interrogation. 

The Kavaratti police had registered a case under Sections 124 A and 153 B of IPC against Aisha on June 10 based on a complaint filed by BJP Lakshadweep state president C Abdul Khader Haji. 

According to the complaint, Aisha, while participating in a media discussion on June 7, made an assertion that the Union government used a ‘biological weapon’ against the people of Lakshadweep, while referring to the relaxations in standard operation procedures for Covid management.

A four-member team carried out the interrogation on Sunday. According to the source, the investigators mainly asked Aisha about the circumstances that led her to make such a remark. Earlier, the police had served Aisha a notice under Section 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and asked her to appear before it in connection with the case on June 20.

Comments(2)

  • anthony
    Having failed in their designs to arrest Aisha
    13 hours ago reply

