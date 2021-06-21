Personality worship: CPM panel gives P Jayarajan clean chit

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The three-member committee which investigated the allegation against CPM state committee member P Jayarajan that he had tried to encourage “personality worship” has given a clean chit to the leader.

The report submitted by the committee comprising MLA A N Shamseer, district secretariat members N Chandran and T I Madhusoodanan, MLA, was discussed in detail in the district committee meeting held a few days ago and reached a conclusion that P Jayarajan had done nothing directly to promote personality worship.

The controversy, which had eventually cost Jayarajan the post of party district secretary, had erupted three years ago. During his tenure as the district secretary, party supporters had released an album praising his leadership.