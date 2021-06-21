Traffic comes to standstill on major roads in Kerala as trade unions protest fuel price hike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic on major roads came to a standstill for 15 minutes on Monday morning during the protest by trade unions against the fuel price hike. Members of various trade unions halted their vehicles on the roads demanding that the central government control petrol and diesel prices and stop levying additional excise duty and cess.

At some places like Kaloor in Kochi and at different points on MC Road, travellers objected to the road being blocked by trade unions. They registered their protest by honking and at some places police asked the protesters to allow traffic. No untoward incident was reported from any district. The trade unions, however, said the protest was a success.

Furious commuters who waited for a long time in traffic block due to the LDF's protest against the #FuelPriceHike honk their vehicles to move beyond the rush at Kaloor in Kochi. Several party workers were seen arguing with the passengers.

Twenty-one trade unions participated in the protest. They included CITU, INTUC, UTUC, STU, HMS, Seva, TUCI, AITUC, INLC, AICTU and KTUC (M).

On June 19, senior trade union leaders had convened a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. They claimed that the excise duty on petrol and diesel increased by 248 per cent and 794 per cent respectively under the BJP government at the Centre. CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan, INTUC state general secretary V J Joseph, AITUC state secretary M G Rahul and STU state vice-president Mahin Abubacker attended the press meet.